Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,104 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $181,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.73. 88,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,687. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

