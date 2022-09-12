Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 61.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Phore has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $471,721.18 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008109 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,786,003 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

