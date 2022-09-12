Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

