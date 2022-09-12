Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.11. 4,009,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,853. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,079,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after purchasing an additional 492,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

