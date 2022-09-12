Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Plantronics stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60.
Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $415.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.53 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 684.84% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,800,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,619,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,325,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.
