Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.