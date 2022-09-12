Poolz Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $464,145.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $5.78 million and $464,145.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00007004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__. The official website for Poolz Finance is www.poolz.finance.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

