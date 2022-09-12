Power Index Pool Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,198.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $180,163.73 and approximately $1,198.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00742124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014447 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token was first traded on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is powerindex.io/#/mainnet.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

