Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Price Performance
PFIE opened at $1.15 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 million, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
