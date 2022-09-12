Project TXA Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $399,405.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
