PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $54.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.