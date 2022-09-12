QASH (QASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $63,275.00

QASH (QASH) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. QASH has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $63,275.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00480857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005265 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

