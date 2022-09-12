QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286,999 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $207,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

