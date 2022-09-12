Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $13.38 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $23,471.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,341.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.22 or 0.07672897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00171031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00274038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00726928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00576495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,570,850 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

