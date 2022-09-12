Radio Caca Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

