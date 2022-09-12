RAMP (RAMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,191.00

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $37.26 million and approximately $7,191.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004501 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github | Reddit “

