Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $176,649,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 768.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.