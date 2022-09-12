Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $815.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $735.00 to $815.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

