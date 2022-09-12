Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $37.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

