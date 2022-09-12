Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 12th (AGCO, AGX, AMAT, ARCO, CASY, CNI, COHU, CRUS, FSLR, HSY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 12th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

