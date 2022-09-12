Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.