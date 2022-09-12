Richard Charles Vollering Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$16,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,185.32.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HPS.A stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.72 and a 52-week high of C$18.50.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

