Richard Charles Vollering Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$16,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,185.32.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of HPS.A stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.72 and a 52-week high of C$18.50.
About Hammond Power Solutions
