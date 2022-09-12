Rigel Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4,535.81 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $4,535.81 and $2.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 75.8% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00742124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014447 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance. Rigel Finance’s official website is rigel.finance.

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.