Robert W. Baird Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $70.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

