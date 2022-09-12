Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

RHHBY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.14.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

