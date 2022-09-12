RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
