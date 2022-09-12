RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

