SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49,912.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $49,912.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00069145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL (CRYPTO:SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,126,756 coins and its circulating supply is 4,099,614 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

