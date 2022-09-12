Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

