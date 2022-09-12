SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %
SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
