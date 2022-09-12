SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

