SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) PT Raised to €8.40

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.10 ($8.27) to €8.40 ($8.57) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGL Carbon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

