Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $76,032.45 and approximately $102.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

