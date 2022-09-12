Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Bonhill Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. Bonhill Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.46.
Bonhill Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
