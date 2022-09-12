Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. Bonhill Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.46.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

