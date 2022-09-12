Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.
Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $98.65.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
