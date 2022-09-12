Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,946,000 after buying an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $68,393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

