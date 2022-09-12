Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $3.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SKIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an assumes rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.92.

Skillsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SKIL opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skillsoft

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth $457,500,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

