Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.94

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 810062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Slam Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Slam by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 739,932 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Slam by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,299 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,200,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Slam by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 539,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 244,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

