SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Steward John Beckman Sells 5,400 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $87,912.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,595. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

