Stably USD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,064.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $462,941.77 and $1,064.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,389.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00481944 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

