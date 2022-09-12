Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Director Robert J. Manning Buys 30,000 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. 1,567,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

