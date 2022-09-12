Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $278,880.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $940.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.