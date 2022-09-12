Step Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $146,504.20 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $146,504.20 and approximately $146,563.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.93 or 1.00077263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036594 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.