StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

