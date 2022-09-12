StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

