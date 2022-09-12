StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.