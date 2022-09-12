StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

