StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $367.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hailiang Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

