StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SREV opened at $1.50 on Thursday. ServiceSource International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 361,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

