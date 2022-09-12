StockNews.com Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $491.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

