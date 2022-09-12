StormX (STMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.33 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. StormX has a market capitalization of $81.33 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.93 or 1.00077263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036594 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards. StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards. Storm (STORM) token has swapped to StormX (STMX), for more details please click here. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Blog | Instagram | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

