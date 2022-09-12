Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.