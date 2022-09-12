SVB Leerink Increases Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $50.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 59,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.